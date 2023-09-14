Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 657,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,263,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 374,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.