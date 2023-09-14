FY2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increased by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. Entergy has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,598,160,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

