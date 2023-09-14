FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Boosted by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

