Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) SVP Anthony Michael Scott Purchases 13,801 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Michael Scott bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at $679,516.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $386.62 million, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.32.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
