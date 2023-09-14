Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) SVP Anthony Michael Scott Purchases 13,801 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Michael Scott bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at $679,516.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $386.62 million, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 20.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

