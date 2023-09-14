General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $60,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $219.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

