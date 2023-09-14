General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GM opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,762,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,310,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

