General Partner Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

