Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.47 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

