Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.