Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.14. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 169,914 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $387.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

