Global Self Storage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of SELF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
