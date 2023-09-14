Global Self Storage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SELF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 375,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

