Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.50. 35,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,983. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $221.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.