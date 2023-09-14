Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.76. 210,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,659. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $314.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

