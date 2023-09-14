Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.60. 237,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,383. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.