Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 720 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 320,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after buying an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,222. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

