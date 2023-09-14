Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Industrials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) by 8,849.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

