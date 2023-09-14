Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

About Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

