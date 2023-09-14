Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $264.99 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

