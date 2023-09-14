Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 14,462 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCO stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
