Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 2,055 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.