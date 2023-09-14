Golden State Equity Partners Invests $533,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,216,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $374.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

