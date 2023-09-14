Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $249,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $697.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

