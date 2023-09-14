Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $693,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
