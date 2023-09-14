Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.