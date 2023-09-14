Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $42.10 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.