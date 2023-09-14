Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.6%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $136.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

