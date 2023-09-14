Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $136.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

