Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in August

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.3 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Goldwind Science And Technology has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XJNGF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Goldwind Science And Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldwind Science And Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

