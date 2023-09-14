GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, September 15th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 7.6 %

GHG stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

