Gries Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

