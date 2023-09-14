Gries Financial LLC Buys New Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 372,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 108,016 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 448.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 117,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the period.

DRH stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

