Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,628 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

