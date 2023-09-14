Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Sells $20,668.20 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 228 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $20,668.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,433.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HAE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Haemonetics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,190,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.
