Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Sells $20,668.20 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 228 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $20,668.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,433.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Haemonetics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,190,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.