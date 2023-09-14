HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $491,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,318.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 218,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

