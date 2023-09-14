HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Purchases 5,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 563,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 8th, Rebecca Byam purchased 5,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 6th, Rebecca Byam acquired 5,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $9,750.00.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

HCWB opened at $2.02 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

