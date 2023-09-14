Head-To-Head Analysis: Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wynn Macau shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A $14.76 0.67 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.67 $64.39 million $3.65 9.86

This table compares Wynn Macau and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau. Wynn Macau is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wynn Macau and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Wynn Macau pays an annual dividend of $14.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.1%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wynn Macau pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Wynn Macau on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

