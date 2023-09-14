Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 60,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $890,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

