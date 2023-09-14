Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of HL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

