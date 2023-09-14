Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading Down 2%

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.56). 5,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.60).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.22. The company has a market cap of £95.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Helios Underwriting

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury acquired 23,674 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £41,429.50 ($51,845.20). In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury acquired 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £41,429.50 ($51,845.20). Also, insider Tom Libassi acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £7,475 ($9,354.27). 45.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

