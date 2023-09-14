Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

