Hess Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of HES opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 165,285 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

