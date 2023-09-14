Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.58

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.58 and last traded at $162.97, with a volume of 55279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

