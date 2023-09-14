Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HFG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

HFG stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £649.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,630.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.55. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 495.42 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 983 ($12.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 671.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 684.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

