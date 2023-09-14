HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.43. 42,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 27,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. Analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

