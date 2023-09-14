Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.80

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

