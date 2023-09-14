Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 159,681 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $19.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLI

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.