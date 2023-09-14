Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $280.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

