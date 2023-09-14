Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.97% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WPS opened at $26.33 on Thursday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

