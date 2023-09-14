Horizons Wealth Management Has $898,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICF opened at $53.51 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
