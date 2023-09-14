Horizons Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO stock opened at $412.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.